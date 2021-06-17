Biden, Putin Discussed Possibility to Get Minsk Process Moving - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed at their meeting in Geneva whether there is a possibility to move the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis off the ground, the US administration said.

"They also talked about areas where we have real clear and significant differences, starting with Ukraine, where the President reiterated our commitment to Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty, but also some discussion of whether there might be grounds to actually try to unstick the Minsk process," a senior US administration official told reporters.

The briefing was held on board an aircraft returning from Geneva after the Russia-US summit. Its transcript was circulated by the US administration.