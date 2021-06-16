Biden, Putin Hold Only One Expanded Bilateral Meeting, Not Two as Planned - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held one expanded bilateral meeting instead of two as initially planned, White House officials told reporters on Wednesday.

The meeting between Putin and Biden have so far lasted three-and-a-half hours, the officials said, adding that it has not been confirmed whether the summit is over.

Putin and Biden met in Geneva to discuss a wide range of issues, including arms control and strategic security.