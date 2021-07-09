Biden, Putin in Call Discuss Cyber Attacks, UN Syrian Aid Mechanism - White House

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent telephone call discussed the ongoing ransomware attack in the United States and the UN Syrian aid mechanism extension that was adopted earlier in the day, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent telephone call discussed the ongoing ransomware attack in the United States and the UN Syrian aid mechanism extension that was adopted earlier in the day, the White House said on Friday.

"The leaders commended the joint work of their respective teams following the U.S.

-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council," the White House said in a press release. "President Biden also spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world."

Russia has repeatedly denied any role in the latest cyberattacks against the United States.