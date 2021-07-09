UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Putin In Call Discuss Cyber Attacks, UN Syrian Aid Mechanism - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

Biden, Putin in Call Discuss Cyber Attacks, UN Syrian Aid Mechanism - White House

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent telephone call discussed the ongoing ransomware attack in the United States and the UN Syrian aid mechanism extension that was adopted earlier in the day, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent telephone call discussed the ongoing ransomware attack in the United States and the UN Syrian aid mechanism extension that was adopted earlier in the day, the White House said on Friday.

"The leaders commended the joint work of their respective teams following the U.S.

-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council," the White House said in a press release. "President Biden also spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world."

Russia has repeatedly denied any role in the latest cyberattacks against the United States.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Syria Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States Criminals

Recent Stories

Biden to Meet With German Chancellor Merkel on Thu ..

1 minute ago

Northrop Grumman to Build $935Mln HALO Astronaut M ..

1 minute ago

Biden Held Phone Call With Putin on Friday - White ..

1 minute ago

IGP, law minister discuss implementation of anti-r ..

1 minute ago

Guterres Welcomes UNSC Decision to Extend UN Mecha ..

17 minutes ago

SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to discuss peace, re ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.