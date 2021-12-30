UrduPoint.com

Biden, Putin Likely To Discuss Iran During Phone Call - US Official

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 12:15 AM

Biden, Putin Likely to Discuss Iran During Phone Call - US Official

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will likely discuss Iran and the diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal during an upcoming phone call, a senior administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will likely discuss Iran and the diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal during an upcoming phone call, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"The two leaders discussed this at some length when they held their video call a couple of weeks ago, and I do believe that they're likely to discuss it again tomorrow, given that we have ongoing talks in Vienna now and the US, our European partners, and the Russians have been coordinating quite closely in Vienna, working quite constructively together in Vienna," the official told a conference call.

Biden and Putin will hold a phone call on Thursday to discuss a range of topics, including Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic talks in Geneva.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Nuclear Vienna Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases i ..

France Reports Record 208,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

2 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin to Discuss Security, Strategic Issues ..

Biden, Putin to Discuss Security, Strategic Issues in Upcoming Call - Senior Off ..

2 minutes ago
 US Says Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Concern ..

US Says Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Concerns, Expects Moscow to Respond i ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has Plans to Reinforce NATO Allies in Case of F ..

US Has Plans to Reinforce NATO Allies in Case of Further Escalation in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in N ..

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in November - Commerce Dept.

51 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Provide Ukraine With More Security ..

US Prepared to Provide Ukraine With More Security Aid Should Russia Invade - Off ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.