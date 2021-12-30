Biden, Putin Likely to Discuss Iran During Phone Call - US Official

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will likely discuss Iran and the diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal during an upcoming phone call, a senior administration official said on Wednesday

"The two leaders discussed this at some length when they held their video call a couple of weeks ago, and I do believe that they're likely to discuss it again tomorrow, given that we have ongoing talks in Vienna now and the US, our European partners, and the Russians have been coordinating quite closely in Vienna, working quite constructively together in Vienna," the official told a conference call.

Biden and Putin will hold a phone call on Thursday to discuss a range of topics, including Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic talks in Geneva.