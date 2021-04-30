UrduPoint.com
Biden-Putin Meeting Not Confirmed But Topics Could Include Navalny, Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been confirmed yet but the possible agenda may address topics like opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the situation in Ukraine as well as Iran, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

When asked about possible topics for discussion between Putin and Biden, Psaki states, "I expect if and when we have a meeting confirmed, we'll have more to talk about what an agenda would look like, but we are not quite there at the process yet."

"But broadly speaking, our focus is ensuring we are working towards a more stable and predictable relationship, that we raise concerns when we have them which we continue to have concerns, of course, including about the detainment of Alexey Navalny, including about military buildup of troops on the border of Ukraine.

But we see there's also areas where we can work together... on diplomatic efforts as it relates to Iran through the P5+1," she said. "So, I expect that to be in the pool of topics but we are not quite there. There is not a meeting confirmed, nor a date or timeline. If and when there is, we'll have more to say as we get close to it."

