Biden-Putin Meeting To Start At 11:35 GMT Wednesday - White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The bilateral meeting of US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva will begin on Wednesday at 13:35 local time (11:35 GMT), according to Biden's daily schedule shared by the White House.
Ten minutes before the start of the meeting, Biden will be photographed with Putin and Swiss President Guy Parmelin.