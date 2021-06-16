Biden-Putin Meeting to Start at 11:35 GMT Wednesday - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The bilateral meeting of US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva will begin on Wednesday at 13:35 local time (11:35 GMT), according to Biden's daily schedule shared by the White House.

Ten minutes before the start of the meeting, Biden will be photographed with Putin and Swiss President Guy Parmelin.