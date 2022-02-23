UrduPoint.com

Biden-Putin Meeting Would Have Been Discussed At Canceled Blinken-Lavrov Talks - Psaki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Biden-Putin Meeting Would Have Been Discussed at Canceled Blinken-Lavrov Talks - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) A potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin would have been a possible topic of discussion if the now canceled talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took place as scheduled, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"The door to diplomacy still remains open, and as I think our Secretary of State conveyed, it isn't the appropriate time, as Russia is taking escalatory steps and preparing to invade, for him to meet with the Foreign Minister. It had always been the intention that any engagement with President Putin would be discussed there and potentially follow there, but there were never any specific plans or timelines really in the works for that, so it was really going to be discussed at that meeting," Psaki said on Tuesday.

