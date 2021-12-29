Biden, Putin Not Expected to Participate in Upcoming Geneva Security Talks - US Official

The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will not participate in the upcoming security negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, a senior administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will not participate in the upcoming security negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"President Biden and President Putin are not expected to participate in the talks in Geneva," the official said during a press briefing.

The US delegation in Geneva will be led by the State Department and will include representatives of the Department of Defense, as well as representatives from the National Security Council, the official added.

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.