Biden, Putin Not Expected To Participate In Upcoming Geneva Security Talks - US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will not participate in the upcoming security negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"President Biden and President Putin are not expected to participate in the talks in Geneva," the official said during a press briefing.

The US delegation in Geneva will be led by the State Department and will include representatives of the Defense Department and the National Security Council, the official added.

Biden and Putin are scheduled to discuss over the telephone a range of topics, including bilateral talks through the Strategic Stability Dialogue as well as the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, which are scheduled for the week of January 10, the official also said.

The official reaffirmed the United States' plans to reinforce its NATO allies in case Russia invades Ukraine and added that Washington is ready to discuss Moscow's security concerns but also expects it to do the same with respect to the US concerns.

As regards Ukraine, the official pointed out that Washington is prepared to provide the country with additional military assistance that would allow it to defend itself and respond to an alleged Russian aggression.

The presidents will also discuss Iran and the diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal during an upcoming phone call, the official added.

The United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.

