Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No Breaking Of Bread' -US Official

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No Breaking of Bread' -US Official

The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will last for some five hours but without a joint meal, a senior administration official told reporters, according to a White House pool reporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will last for some five hours but without a joint meal, a senior administration official told reporters, according to a White House pool reporter.

The Biden-Putin meetings will have "no breaking of bread," a senior administration official told reporters on Air Force One As quoted by a pool reporter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the summit is expected to last between four and five hours, with breaks and changes of format.

More Stories From World

