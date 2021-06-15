Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No Breaking of Bread' -US Official

The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will last for some five hours but without a joint meal, a senior administration official told reporters, according to a White House pool reporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will last for some five hours but without a joint meal, a senior administration official told reporters, according to a White House pool reporter.

The Biden-Putin meetings will have "no breaking of bread," a senior administration official told reporters on Air Force One As quoted by a pool reporter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the summit is expected to last between four and five hours, with breaks and changes of format.