Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No Breaking of Bread' - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will last some five hours but without a joint meal, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday .

"Nothing formal," the official said. "No breaking of bread."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the summit is expected to last between four and five hours, with breaks and changes of format.

The senior administration official noted that Putin is expected to be the first to arrive at the Villa La Grange at about 1:00 p.m.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will welcome Putin upon his arrival as well as Biden when he arrives later.

"Inside, they'll share a short greeting with the Swiss President," the official noted. "They will, all three of them, walk back outside where there will be a 'press moment.' The only person who is expected to speak during that moment is the Swiss President."

The official went on to say that the Biden-Putin summit will kick off with a so-called P+1 one meeting - the one that includes the US Secretary of State.

"Then there is a plan for there to be an expanded portion of the meeting, which is P + 5," the official added.