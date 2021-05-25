UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden-Putin Summit Set To Take Place June 15-16 In Geneva-Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Biden-Putin Summit Set to Take Place June 15-16 in Geneva-Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The much-discussed bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected to take place on June 15-16 in Geneva, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The first in-person meeting between the two leaders will reportedly take place at the conclusion of Biden's first international trip since taking office, the outlet said citing two US officials.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva June

Recent Stories

Pakistan is an independent state and is playing a ..

6 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

25 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

36 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

43 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

52 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.