Biden-Putin Summit Set To Take Place June 15-16 In Geneva-Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The much-discussed bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected to take place on June 15-16 in Geneva, CNN reported on Tuesday.
The first in-person meeting between the two leaders will reportedly take place at the conclusion of Biden's first international trip since taking office, the outlet said citing two US officials.