Biden-Putin Summit Set to Take Place June 15-16 in Geneva-Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The much-discussed bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected to take place on June 15-16 in Geneva, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The first in-person meeting between the two leaders will reportedly take place at the conclusion of Biden's first international trip since taking office, the outlet said citing two US officials.