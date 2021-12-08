UrduPoint.com

Biden-Putin Talks Confirm West's Disregard For Others Security Concerns - German Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The virtual summit between the leaders of the United States and Russia has demonstrated long-held concerns that the increased tensions between Moscow and the West stem from NATO's negligence toward other countries' security interests due to perceived Western superiority, Aleksander Neu, lawmaker from the German Die Linke, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

During a two-hour virtual conference on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin named Moscow's so-called red lines, which are the further advance of NATO to the east and the deployment by the alliance of offensive weapons in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden, in turn, warned Putin about consequences if Russia should invade Ukraine.

Following the talks, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stressed that Biden made no concessions with respect to NATO.

"At the moment, the talk is a sign of a seriously increased tension. The results of the summit are little... US-led NATO is not interested in finding a compromise which respects Russian security interests. Why? Because the West does not treat other countries outside the Western world as equal," Neu said.

In the West's unipolar world concept there is no place for a multipolar world structure, which would require compromises and "acceptance of the Russian or Chinese spheres of influence," he noted.

If things remain as they are, further confrontation will be unavoidable, at least "unless Moscow and Beijing surrender," according to the lawmaker. He also wished the new German government would change its confrontational stance on the issue.

