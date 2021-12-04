UrduPoint.com

Biden-Putin Talks Set For Tuesday Amid Ukraine Tension

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:38 PM

Biden-Putin talks set for Tuesday amid Ukraine tension

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold talks by video conference on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions rise over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold talks by video conference on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions rise over Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conversation will take place in the evening Russia time and the two leaders will determine the duration, according to Russian news agencies.

Biden said Friday he would make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to launch any invasion of Ukraine, which warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month.

Biden and Putin had been expected since Friday to hold a video call.

Biden told reporters in Washington he was putting together "the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do".

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Washington Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurri ..

Turkish singer pays tribute to late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

56 seconds ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

57 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

59 seconds ago
 Indonesia volcano eruption kills one, dozens injur ..

Indonesia volcano eruption kills one, dozens injured

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final resu ..

Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final results -- collated

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.