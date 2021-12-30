Biden, Putin to Discuss Security, Strategic Issues in Upcoming Call - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss over the telephone on Thursday about an array of strategic and security dialogues, a senior Biden administration official said.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will speak with President Putin by telephone at the request of the Russian side... The two presidents will discuss the upcoming dialogue with Russia on a range of security and strategic issues, and those include bilateral talks through the Strategic Stability Dialogue as well as the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, all of which will take place the week of January 10," the official said on Wednesday.

The United States and its allies and partners are prepared to discuss the concerns laid out by Russia, and will communicate concerns of their own and expect Moscow to be prepared to discuss them as well, the official also said.

It will take a high level of engagement to find a path towards de-escalation, so Biden will listen closely to what Putin has to say and share comments of his own, the official added.