Biden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss a number of topics, including the security talks slated for early January, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

Putin and Biden faced each other virtually on December 7, six months after meeting in person in Geneva.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will hold a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday, December 30, 2021 to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Horne said in a statement.

Biden has had numerous contacts with allies prior to the upcoming call, the official noted.

"Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden Administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the EU, and the OSCE. Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the B9 format as well as Ukraine," she added.

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.