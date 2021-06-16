UrduPoint.com
Biden, Putin Wrap Up Geneva Summit: White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:23 PM

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ended their first summit late Wednesday afternoon after around three and a half hours of talks in Geneva, the White House said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ended their first summit late Wednesday afternoon after around three and a half hours of talks in Geneva, the White House said.

The two men concluded their last round of meetings during the summit at 5:05 pm (1505 GMT), the White House said, and Biden himself emerged from the elegant villa where the summit was held shortly after it ended.

Both leaders were set to hold separate press conferences.

