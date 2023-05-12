UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid Challenging Time for US Central Bank

President Joe Biden is nominating Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson as vice chair while proposing to bring in World Bank Executive Director Adriana Kugler as governor at the US central bank, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) President Joe Biden is nominating Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson as vice chair while proposing to bring in World Bank Executive Director Adriana Kugler as governor at the US central bank, the White House said on Friday.

The president is also nominating current Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook for an additional term, the White House said in a statement.

"Dr. Jefferson and Dr. Cook will continue to bring valuable insight, expertise, and continuity to the Fed at a critical time for our economy and families across the country," the statement said. "Dr. Kugler is a highly qualified and respected economist with deep expertise in labor markets, worker mobility, and youth employment."

Jefferson had served as an economist on the Fed's board before becoming its governor.

Kugler is said to be an expert on labor markets, international economics and applied econometrics and is widely published in leading journals.

She also served as chief economist at the US Labor Department under the Obama administration.

Cook was a senior economist on the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama. From 2000 to 2001, she served as a senior adviser on finance and development in the Treasury Department's Office of International Affairs.

"These nominees understand that this job is not a partisan one, but one that plays a critical role in pursuing maximum employment, maintaining price stability, and supervising many of our nation's financial institutions," Biden added.

The nominations come at a particularly challenging time for the Fed, which is navigating a crisis of depositor confidence in regional and mid-sized US banks and a likely recession from increases in interest rate hikes meant to counter inflation.

