Biden Puts USAID Head Samantha Power in Charge of Haiti Earthquake Response - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden was informed about the earthquake in Haiti and authorized an immediate US response, appointing US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power as lead coordinator, the White House press pool reported Saturday citing an administration official.

The official said that the national security adviser and secretary of state briefed Biden about the Haiti earthquake, and the president authorized an immediate response. USAID head Samantha Power was put in charge of the effort.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, killing some 29 people and reducing multiple buildings to rubble.