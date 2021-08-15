UrduPoint.com

Biden Puts USAID Head Samantha Power In Charge Of Haiti Earthquake Response - White House

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Puts USAID Head Samantha Power in Charge of Haiti Earthquake Response - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden was informed about the earthquake in Haiti and authorized an immediate US response, appointing US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power as lead coordinator, the White House press pool reported Saturday citing an administration official.

The official said that the national security adviser and secretary of state briefed Biden about the Haiti earthquake, and the president authorized an immediate response. USAID head Samantha Power was put in charge of the effort.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, killing some 29 people and reducing multiple buildings to rubble.

Related Topics

Earthquake White House Lead Haiti

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

23 seconds ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

2 minutes ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

3 minutes ago
 Flag hosting ceremony held to mark Independence Da ..

Flag hosting ceremony held to mark Independence Day in Kohlu

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.