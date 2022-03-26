Biden Puzzles Press by Saying US Soldiers to See Ukrainians' Bravery When They Get 'There'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) President Joe Biden on Friday has one more time puzzling press conferences by saying that US troops will see many examples of Ukrainian bravery when they are "there," in the conflict-torn country.

Biden, who made the remarks to US service members of the 82nd Airborne Division based in Poland, has previously said that Washington will not deploy any US forces inside Ukraine.

"Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone. They have a lot of guts. And I'm sure you're observing it. And I don't mean just their military... but also the average citizen. Look at how they're stepping up," Biden told the US troops. "And you're going to see when you're there. And you... some of you have been there."

Biden said the United States has been training Ukraine troops since back when Russia moved into the southeast of the country.

The White House was quick to smooth down the controversy around the president's remarks by saying "the President has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position."

Biden is well-known for his unique slips of the tongue that don't always go unnoticed. Thus, in 2021 Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "President Clutin." Another example was when he called the Ukrainians "Iranians" during his first address to the US Congress.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.