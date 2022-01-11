Biden Quietly Authorized $200Mln in New Security Aid to Ukraine in Late December - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Biden administration discreetly approved an additional $200 million in security assistance to Ukraine in late December, CNN reported.

Much of the $200 million security package included military equipment such as small arms, ammunition, secure radios, and medical equipment, the report added, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Congress was notified about the White House's decision earlier this month, but other US officials found out about the matter through classified channels, the report said.