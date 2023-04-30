MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has thrown a jab at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, jokingly calling into question his business savvy in light of last year's Twitter takeover.

In March, the Guardian reported that Twitter lost more than half of its value since October 2022, when Musk sealed the deal to buy the company.

"Not everybody loves NPR (National Public Radio). Elon Musk tweeted it should be defunded. Well, the best way for Elon Musk to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it," Biden said at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The 80-year-old president also self-deprecatingly joked about his interactions with the press.

"In a lot of ways this dinner sums up my first two years in office.

Talk for ten minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away," he quipped.

Earlier in April, NPR said that it would stop posting fresh content to its 52 official Twitter accounts after they were labeled them as "US state-affiliated media" and more recently "government-funded media."

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.