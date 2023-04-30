UrduPoint.com

Biden Quips About Musk's Business Acumen At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Biden Quips About Musk's Business Acumen at White House Correspondents' Dinner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has thrown a jab at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, jokingly calling into question his business savvy in light of last year's Twitter takeover.

In March, the Guardian reported that Twitter lost more than half of its value since October 2022, when Musk sealed the deal to buy the company.

"Not everybody loves NPR (National Public Radio). Elon Musk tweeted it should be defunded. Well, the best way for Elon Musk to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it," Biden said at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The 80-year-old president also self-deprecatingly joked about his interactions with the press.

"In a lot of ways this dinner sums up my first two years in office.

Talk for ten minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away," he quipped.

Earlier in April, NPR said that it would stop posting fresh content to its 52 official Twitter accounts after they were labeled them as "US state-affiliated media" and more recently "government-funded media."

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Related Topics

Business Twitter White House Company San Francisco Buy Nepalese Rupee Elon Musk March April October Media Best Billion

Recent Stories

Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish D ..

Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish Day 2023

4 minutes ago
 ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

2 hours ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.