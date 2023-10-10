Open Menu

Biden Quizzed In Classified Documents Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Biden quizzed in classified documents probe

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been questioned as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents found at his home and former private office, the White House said Monday.

The 80-year-old Democrat voluntarily gave the interview on Sunday and Monday, at a time when the president was also dealing with the fallout of Palestine Israel conflict.

The US attorney general appointed a special counsel in January to look into the handling of the secret files, which dated from Biden's time as vice president under President Barack Obama and immediately afterwards.

"The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur," White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.

"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.

"

Sams added: "As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation."

He referred further questions to the Justice Department.

US media said the fact that Biden himself had been interviewed showed that the investigation was likely nearing its end. Special Counsel Hur's team had previously carried out extensive interviews among Biden's staff, ABC news said.

The probe involves documents found in the possession of Biden, who was vice president under Obama when the papers were removed from the White House.

Records were first unearthed in a private think tank office, where Biden used to work in Washington after his time as vice president, in November 2022.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Israel Palestine Washington White House Tank January November Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

8 hours ago
 &#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

9 hours ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

9 hours ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

9 hours ago
Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

9 hours ago
 Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

9 hours ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

9 hours ago
 PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior t ..

PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior to winter season

9 hours ago
 Interactive session held for Pakistani students in ..

Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World