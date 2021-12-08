Biden Raised Russian, US Diplomatic Missions' Work in Conversation With Putin - Ushakov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden, on his own initiative, during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of diplomatic missions' work, including the shortage of employees in them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Biden, on his own initiative, raised the issue of the operation of diplomatic missions in Moscow and Washington. He said that the ambassador in Moscow complains that it is impossible to work at all, there are not enough people, there are no diplomats, there are no means for the physical protection of the embassy and himself," Ushakov said.

"We said that this is a consequence of your (US) actions, which you (the US) began to take five years ago, when you introduced some bans, restrictions on our diplomats, and most importantly, began to carry out massive expulsions of Russian diplomats and, which is very important, simply took away our diplomatic property," he said.

Ushakov said Biden told Putin that, as a first step, Russian diplomats could be allowed to see confiscated diplomatic property to assess its condition.