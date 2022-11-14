UrduPoint.com

Biden Raises Concerns In Xi Meeting About China's Human Rights Practices - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Biden Raises Concerns in Xi Meeting about China's Human Rights Practices - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Biden raised concerns about China's human rights practices, particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, the White House said in a readout of the talks.

"President Biden raised concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly," the readout said.

More Stories From World

