Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine When He Came Into Office

US President Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that the country had no coronavirus vaccine before he moved into the White House in January

The US vaccination campaign kicked off in December under the Donald Trump administration.

"We talked about it's one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn't have when we came into office, but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone's arm?" Biden told a CNN presidential town hall on Tuesday.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Biden's statement "abjectly false," saying that it was Trump who "brought about the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in history."