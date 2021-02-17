UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Raises Eyebrows By Saying US Had No Vaccine When He Came Into Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine When He Came Into Office

US President Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that the country had no coronavirus vaccine before he moved into the White House in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that the country had no coronavirus vaccine before he moved into the White House in January.

The US vaccination campaign kicked off in December under the Donald Trump administration.

"We talked about it's one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn't have when we came into office, but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone's arm?" Biden told a CNN presidential town hall on Tuesday.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Biden's statement "abjectly false," saying that it was Trump who "brought about the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in history."

Related Topics

White House Trump January December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

10 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

4 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

6 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

25 minutes ago

Iran Says None of Its Military Advisers Killed in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.