Biden Raises More More Money Than Trump In March

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Biden Raises More More Money Than Trump in March

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden raised more money than his Republican rival in the month of March, federal election data revealed.

The Biden campaign raised $46.

7 million last month, according to Federal Election Commission data cited by Politico on Friday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump's campaign reported that they raised just over $13 million in March.

The national election is set for November but there is controversy over delaying the vote and whether to use mail-in ballots amid the virus crisis.

