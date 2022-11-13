UrduPoint.com

Biden Reaffirms Deterrence Commitment To Seoul Amid N.Korea's Nuclear Threats- White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden reaffirmed on Sunday his country's deterrence commitment in the face of North Korea's nuclear threats to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the White House said.

"During the meeting, President Biden reaffirmed the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to the ROK (South Korea) using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, and missile defense capabilities and emphasized the U.S. commitment to identify additional steps to further reinforce deterrence in the face of DPRK nuclear threats," the White House said in a statement.

In addition, Biden welcomed Yoon's announcement of South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy, and the two leaders discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation throughout the region, including with ASEAN partners and Pacific Island nations.

According to Yoon's presidential office, the South Korean president expressed hope for close cooperation with Biden to implement the idea of a global comprehensive strategic alliance between the two countries.

The leaders agreed to hold their next meeting in Washington in 2023.

