MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he arrived in Kiev to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and reaffirm commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital for the first time since the start of the special operation by Russia. Media reported that the US president arrived in Kiev by train from the border of Poland.

"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said in a statement, published by the White House.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden also said that there was broad bipartisan support in the Congress for Ukraine, according to a White House press pool report.

"For all the disagreement we have in our Congress on some issues, there is significant agreement on support for Ukraine," Biden said.

Biden is accompanied by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, according to the press pool.