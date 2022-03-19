Biden Reaffirms No Change to US Policy on Taiwan in Call With Xi - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that the United States' policy on Taiwan has not changed and Washington will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo, the White House said on Friday.

"The President reiterated that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo," the White House said in a press release.