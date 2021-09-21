UrduPoint.com

Biden Reaffirms Strong US-UN Partnership At Meeting With Guterres - White House

Biden Reaffirms Strong US-UN Partnership at Meeting With Guterres - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the strong partnership with the UN at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met this evening with Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations. They reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations which, in particular, is based on common values that include respect for universal human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the statement said.

"They discussed the importance of multilateralism and the defense of democracy and the rules-based international order, which is anchored by the United Nations, as critical to addressing today's greatest challenges," the White House said.

It said Biden and Guterres in particular spoke of the urgency of joint work.

"Specifically, they spoke of the urgency to work together, along with Member States of the United Nations, to end the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for future health security threats, combat climate change, strengthen food systems and food security, address humanitarian needs, prevent and mitigate conflict, and promote and defend human rights worldwide," the White House said.

"The President reaffirmed that complex, global challenges can only be addressed by genuinely global solutions, an approach reflected in the President's vision of building back better, and he emphasized the unique role of the United Nations in delivering prosperity, peace and security for everyone," the statement said.

