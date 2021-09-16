Biden Reaffirms Support for Voting Rights on Eve of Constitution, Citizenship Day

US President Joe Biden on Friday reaffirmed his administration's efforts to protect voting rights in the United States after issuing an earlier order proclaiming Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as national holidays

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday reaffirmed his administration's efforts to protect voting rights in the United States after issuing an earlier order proclaiming Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as national holidays.

"Today, we are in the midst of grave attempts to suppress and subvert the right to vote in free and fair elections - the most sacred right in our democracy and the very heart of our Constitution.We must continue to rebuff these threats to ensure that American democracy remains healthy and strong.�My administration is pursuing an all-of-government effort to protect and expand the fundamental right to vote and make our democracy more equitable and accessible for all Americans," Biden said.

Last Thursday, Republicans in Texas passed election integrity legislation that Democrats in the state have called an effort to restrict voting rights. Republicans have said they try to ensure the integrity of the election system by limiting mail-in voting as well as early voting hours, banning drive-through voting and sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications and providing greater access to poll watchers

Biden went on to officially proclaim September 17 as both Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, as well as September 17 through September 23 a Constitution Week, which he said celebrate the US Constitution and the rights of citizenship, including voting right.