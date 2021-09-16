UrduPoint.com

Biden Reaffirms Support For Voting Rights On Eve Of Constitution, Citizenship Day

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Biden Reaffirms Support for Voting Rights on Eve of Constitution, Citizenship Day

US President Joe Biden on Friday reaffirmed his administration's efforts to protect voting rights in the United States after issuing an earlier order proclaiming Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as national holidays

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday reaffirmed his administration's efforts to protect voting rights in the United States after issuing an earlier order proclaiming Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as national holidays.

"Today, we are in the midst of grave attempts to suppress and subvert the right to vote in free and fair elections - the most sacred right in our democracy and the very heart of our Constitution.We must continue to rebuff these threats to ensure that American democracy remains healthy and strong.�My administration is pursuing an all-of-government effort to protect and expand the fundamental right to vote and make our democracy more equitable and accessible for all Americans," Biden said.

Last Thursday, Republicans in Texas passed election integrity legislation that Democrats in the state have called an effort to restrict voting rights. Republicans have said they try to ensure the integrity of the election system by limiting mail-in voting as well as early voting hours, banning drive-through voting and sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications and providing greater access to poll watchers

Biden went on to officially proclaim September 17 as both Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, as well as September 17 through September 23 a Constitution Week, which he said celebrate the US Constitution and the rights of citizenship, including voting right.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Holidays United States Turkish Lira September Democrats Citizenship All

Recent Stories

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to F ..

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to Families of 2015 Plane Crash Vi ..

11 minutes ago
 Canada's Intelligence Gathering Capability Not Imp ..

Canada's Intelligence Gathering Capability Not Impacted By Absence From AUKUS - ..

15 minutes ago
 China Officially Applies to Join CPTPP

China Officially Applies to Join CPTPP

15 minutes ago
 Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Ea ..

Pentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites - Northro ..

15 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opp ..

Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opposition's Rights, Needs Reform ..

19 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From ..

World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From January 17 to 21 - Organizers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.