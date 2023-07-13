Open Menu

Biden Reaffirms US Commitment To NATO Amid Congressional Efforts On Withdrawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States is committed to remaining a member of NATO in the long term, amid conflicting efforts in Congress to both withdraw from the alliance and bolster the country's place in it

"There is overwhelming support from the American people. There is overwhelming support from the members of the Congress," Biden said during a press conference, when asked about the United States' reliability as a NATO ally. "I'm saying as sure as anything can possibly be said about American foreign policy: we will stay connected to NATO."

The statement comes following the introduction of an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, which would direct Biden to withdraw the United States from NATO.

Greene has frequently criticized the Biden administration's foreign policy as well as the disparity in financial commitments by NATO members.

However, a group of US senators also introduced legislation this week to prevent the president from exiting NATO without approval from the Senate or an act of Congress.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who spoke alongside Biden at the press conference, said that Finland has no reason to doubt the United States' NATO policy in the future.

