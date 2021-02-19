US President Joe Biden in his first major address to an international audience on Friday reaffirmed America's commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter that provides for a collective response to an attack on any member of the alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his first major address to an international audience on Friday reaffirmed America's commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter that provides for a collective response to an attack on any member of the alliance.

"The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance... We will keep faith in Article 5. It's a guarantee - an attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakable vow," Biden said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.