Biden Realizes That Of All US Foreign Policy Fiascoes, Afghanistan Is The Worst - Activist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) ASHINGTON, August 16 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - Now that the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has entered Kabul, US President Joe Biden probably realizes that of all the fiascoes of US foreign policy, Afghanistan is the worst, Ed Fallon, a former Democratic state representative and the current leader of the progressive activist group Bold Iowa, told Sputnik.

"Biden is sending troops there [to Afganistan] now, but only to help with the evacuation of US personnel. I doubt he'll do more than that. He realizes that of all the US foreign policy fiascoes over the decades, Afghanistan is the worst," Fallon, who also served as Iowa state legislator, said.

He pointed out that pulling US troops out of Afghanistan does make sense.

"But what happens next will depend on whether the Taliban resume a hard-line approach to governing or adopt a more moderate approach that doesn't punish women for not having the appropriate headdress and men for not sporting long enough beards," he told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

In the past weeks, the situation in Afghanistan drastically deteriorated as the movement overran major cities and provinces. Violence dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and its allies started to pull out troops. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of up to 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan to ensure a safe evacuation of US diplomatic personnel.