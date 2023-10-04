Biden reassures shaken allies on Ukraine aid

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) President Joe Biden called key allies Tuesday to reassure them of continued US military aid for Ukraine -- even as the White House warned the flow would dry up in months if Republicans in Congress block new funds.

Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the heads of the EU and NATO, and the foreign minister of France as fears grew of Western war fatigue.

The Democrat has been scrambling to calm allies after a last-gasp deal in the US Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday dropped new funding for Kyiv, amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with fellow leaders echoing their commitments," the White House said in a readout.

But National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned that if fresh aid is not approved, existing funds to help Ukraine fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion will only last "a couple of months."

"Time is not our friend," Kirby told reporters. A lapse in funding would not only harm Ukraine on the battlefield but "make Putin believe that he can wait us out."

The Pentagon said it could keep meeting Ukraine's military needs a "just a little bit longer" with assistance that has already been authorized.