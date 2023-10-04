Open Menu

Biden Reassures Shaken Allies On Ukraine Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Biden reassures shaken allies on Ukraine aid

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) President Joe Biden called key allies Tuesday to reassure them of continued US military aid for Ukraine -- even as the White House warned the flow would dry up in months if Republicans in Congress block new funds.

Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the heads of the EU and NATO, and the foreign minister of France as fears grew of Western war fatigue.

The Democrat has been scrambling to calm allies after a last-gasp deal in the US Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday dropped new funding for Kyiv, amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with fellow leaders echoing their commitments," the White House said in a readout.

But National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned that if fresh aid is not approved, existing funds to help Ukraine fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion will only last "a couple of months."

"Time is not our friend," Kirby told reporters. A lapse in funding would not only harm Ukraine on the battlefield but "make Putin believe that he can wait us out."

The Pentagon said it could keep meeting Ukraine's military needs a "just a little bit longer" with assistance that has already been authorized.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Pentagon White House France Germany Vladimir Putin Italy Poland Japan Romania United States Congress From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

11 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

56 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World