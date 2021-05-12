Biden Receives Daily Briefings on Jerusalem, Gaza, Directed His Team to Engage - Psaki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden receives daily briefings on the Israeli-Palestinian flare-up and directed his team to engage intensively with both sides to deescalate the conflict, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"The President has been briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza. He has just received another update before I came out here from the National Security Adviser. Since last week he has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials as well as leaders throughout the middle East," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Psaki added that Biden's team is communicating "a clear and consistent message" in support of deescalation.

"That is our Primary focus," Psaki added.

She said that Biden's support for Israel's security and its right to defend itself is "fundamental and will never waiver."

Psaki condemned ongoing rocket attacks on Israeli cities from Gaza.

"We also stand against extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities," she added.

She reiterated US support for a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"That is the only way to ensure the just and lasting peace that two peoples have struggled to achieve," Psaki said.