UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing On Shootings In Atlanta - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:23 PM

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in Atlanta - White House

US President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the spree of deadly shootings in Atlanta and will remain in touch with the FBI as its investigation of the attacks moves forward, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the spree of deadly shootings in Atlanta and will remain in touch with the FBI as its investigation of the attacks moves forward, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"The President has been briefed overnight about the horrific shootings in Atlanta.� White House officials have been in touch with the Mayor's office and will remain in touch with the FBI," Psaki said in a statement.

At least eight people were reportedly shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.

Related Topics

Dead Police White House Atlanta FBI

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

2 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

11 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

17 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

22 minutes ago

Japan expresses desire to expand bilateral ties wi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.