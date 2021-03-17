Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in Atlanta - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the spree of deadly shootings in Atlanta and will remain in touch with the FBI as its investigation of the attacks moves forward, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"The President has been briefed overnight about the horrific shootings in Atlanta.� White House officials have been in touch with the Mayor's office and will remain in touch with the FBI," Psaki said in a statement.

At least eight people were reportedly shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.