UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Reforming PPP To Target Overlooked Small Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:18 PM

Biden reforming PPP to target overlooked small businesses

Aiming to help the smallest businesses that have been overlooked amid the pandemic, US President Joe Biden wasdue to unveil reforms to a vital aid program on Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Aiming to help the smallest businesses that have been overlooked amid the pandemic, US President Joe Biden wasdue to unveil reforms to a vital aid program on Monday.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out.

The government will open a two-week window starting on Wednesday where only firms with less than 20 employees will be able to apply for relief, the White House announced.

That 14-day period will give banks and lenders to target the 98 percent of the smallest businesses that fall in that category, to receive loans that in most cases are forgiven.

"They are Main Street businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and help families build wealth," the White House said in a statement, noting that "these businesses often struggle more than larger businesses to collect the necessary paperwork and secure relief from a lender.

" Many of those are owned by women and people of color, especially shops where the owner is the sole employee.

Biden is due to hold an event at the White House to announce the changes later Monday.

The changes also will alter the PPP to ensure sole-proprietorships can receive sufficient aid, remove restrictions on loans for business owners who have a criminal record in the past year, or who are delinquent on Federal student loan payments.

He also will reform the program to provide funding to legal immigrants.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) that administers the PPP said earlier this month that the program has approved $103 billion in loans to more than 1.4 million small businesses, with 82 percent of all loans going to businesses requesting less than $100,000.

The aid program was approved in late March 2020 as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that aimed to help firms forced to shut down or that saw earnings collapse.

Related Topics

Loan Business White House Student March Criminals Women 2020 Event All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

4 minutes ago

Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a st ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

5 minutes ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

5 minutes ago

Book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.