Biden Refuses to Hold Full-Scale Talks With Russia, Thinks Only of US Midterms - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 16 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden refuses to hold full-scale negotiations with Russia despite increasing tensions, thinking first of all about the upcoming midterm elections, which is why he is instead talking about US basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

Biden said earlier this week that he saw no point in holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time, but added that he would be ready to discuss the fate of Griner.

Putin, in turn, told reporters that he did not see the need for such negotiations yet, as there was no platform for them.

"In this acute situation, it seems to me that he (Biden) thinks first of all about the upcoming midterm elections, so he reminds us that we definitely need to return the basketball player who was detained for drug smuggling, but this is not the most important topic, at least not the one that worries us," Ushakov said in an interview with the Russia 1 broadcaster.