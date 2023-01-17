Biden 'Refuses' Transparent Investigation Into Classified Documents Case - US Congressman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden does not want a transparent investigation into the case of classified documents found at separate locations linked to him, lead Republican on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee James Comer said on Monday.

"President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most. The White House, National Archives, and the Justice Department withheld information from Congress and the American people about classified records found in unsecure locations from Joe Biden's time as vice president. The American people deserve transparency, not secrecy," Comer was quoted as saying by Fox news.

He added that the Congress will continue to press the Biden administration for answers and information related to the discovered documents.

On January 9, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a Federal probe into the matter. A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.

The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage.

The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.