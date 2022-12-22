Biden Reiterates 'Defensive' Nature of Patriot Missiles in Response to Russian Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden reiterated the defense purpose of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system that is being delivered to Ukraine amid warnings by Russia that such a move could be considered provocative.

"It's a defensive weapons system.

It's not escalatory," Biden said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes the Patriot system. However, it will take several months to train Ukrainian soldiers on using the system in a third-party country, a senior Defense Department official said.