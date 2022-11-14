Biden Reiterates in Xi Meeting That One China Policy Unchanged - White House

US President Biden reiterated that America's One China policy has not changed in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, the White House said in a readout of the talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Biden reiterated that America's One China policy has not changed in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, the White House said in a readout of the talks.

"On Taiwan, (Biden) laid out in detail that our one China policy has not changed, the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side, and the world has an interest in the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the readout said.