Biden Reiterates NATO Is Defensive Alliance, Never Wanted Russia's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:21 PM

NATO as a purely defensive alliance never wanted to defeat Russia, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) NATO as a purely defensive alliance never wanted to defeat Russia, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. It is never sought the demise of Russia," Biden said during his speech in Warsaw.

Biden added that the United States and NATO had tried to engage with Russia many times prior to the crisis in Ukraine to "avert war."

