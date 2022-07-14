UrduPoint.com

Biden Reiterates Stance On Khashoggi, Says Will Reassert Position While In Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Biden Reiterates Stance on Khashoggi, Says Will Reassert Position While in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his views on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are clear, and he is going to Saudi Arabia to reassert what the US has been walking away from.

"My views on Khashoggi (case) are clear - I have never been quite about talking about human rights.

The (reason) of going to Saudi Arabia is an opportunity to reassert of that we've been walking away from," he said while speaking at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden labeled Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over what he said was the crown prince's purported role in the murder of Khashoggi.

