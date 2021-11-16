UrduPoint.com

Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia As They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:56 AM

Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports

US President Joe Biden has rejected a package of sanctions against Russia three times as they were not "tough enough," Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two former US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has rejected a package of sanctions against Russia three times as they were not "tough enough," Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two former US officials.

According to Politico, a senior US administration official said that Biden did not want sanctions to hurt the Russian people but rather to influence Kremlin's behavior.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary invites opp to sit with govt on el ..

Fawad Chaudhary invites opp to sit with govt on electoral, other reforms

18 minutes ago
 Final lineup for ICC Men's T20 CWC 2022 confirmed

Final lineup for ICC Men's T20 CWC 2022 confirmed

6 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi Talked About COVID-19, Transparency in A ..

Biden, Xi Talked About COVID-19, Transparency in Addressing Global Health - Offi ..

27 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Has Nothing Particularly New ..

Biden Administration Has Nothing Particularly New or Different on Taiwan Policy ..

27 minutes ago
 Infinix launches sleek and stunning NOTE 11 with 6 ..

Infinix launches sleek and stunning NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display

41 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.74‭ millio ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.74‭ million

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.