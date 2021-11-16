Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has rejected a package of sanctions against Russia three times as they were not "tough enough," Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two former US officials.

According to Politico, a senior US administration official said that Biden did not want sanctions to hurt the Russian people but rather to influence Kremlin's behavior.