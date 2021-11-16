Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia As They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:56 AM
US President Joe Biden has rejected a package of sanctions against Russia three times as they were not "tough enough," Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two former US officials
According to Politico, a senior US administration official said that Biden did not want sanctions to hurt the Russian people but rather to influence Kremlin's behavior.