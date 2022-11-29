UrduPoint.com

Biden Rejects Antisemitism, Holocaust Deniers - White House On Trump Meeting With Fuentes

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Biden Rejects Antisemitism, Holocaust Deniers - White House on Trump Meeting With Fuentes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) President Joe Biden "totally rejects" racism, antisemitism and Holocaust deniers and will continue to do so in the future, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"This president totally rejects bigotry, racism, antisemitism... and this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers, and let's not forget, when you say things like this, when you do not speak out against these types of poisonous and dangerous kinds of remarks or representation," Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

Jean-Pierre made the comment after being asked to comment on former President Donald Trump's alleged meeting with controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes.

On Friday, Trump said that he met with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, accompanied by an unknown guest of his at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Some media outlets reported that the unknown guest was Fuentes, while others reported that he was not present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye.

Last month, Ye spoke with Trump to plan a dinner between the two amid accusations of anti-Semitism against both men. Ye has been criticized for claims that Jews hold disproportionate power in certain industries. Trump has been criticized for claiming the US Jewish community was not grateful enough for his support of Israel during his time in office.

Related Topics

Israel White House Trump Kanye Ye Florida Jew Media

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

3 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

3 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

3 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

3 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.