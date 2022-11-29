Biden Rejects Antisemitism, Holocaust Deniers - White House on Trump Meeting With Fuentes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) President Joe Biden "totally rejects" racism, antisemitism and Holocaust deniers and will continue to do so in the future, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"This president totally rejects bigotry, racism, antisemitism... and this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers, and let's not forget, when you say things like this, when you do not speak out against these types of poisonous and dangerous kinds of remarks or representation," Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

Jean-Pierre made the comment after being asked to comment on former President Donald Trump's alleged meeting with controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes.

On Friday, Trump said that he met with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, accompanied by an unknown guest of his at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Some media outlets reported that the unknown guest was Fuentes, while others reported that he was not present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye.

Last month, Ye spoke with Trump to plan a dinner between the two amid accusations of anti-Semitism against both men. Ye has been criticized for claims that Jews hold disproportionate power in certain industries. Trump has been criticized for claiming the US Jewish community was not grateful enough for his support of Israel during his time in office.