UrduPoint.com

Biden Rejects Probe That Found White House, State Resisted Military's Afghan Exit Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Biden Rejects Probe That Found White House, State Resisted Military's Afghan Exit Plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he rejects an Army investigative report that found the White House and State Department resisted the Department of Defense's efforts to put together a better plan to evacuate US embassy personnel and Afghan allies weeks before Kabul fell to the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

"I'm rejecting them," Biden said in a NBC news interview on Thursday with respect to the findings of the Army investigation.

Biden added that there was no good time to get out of Afghanistan and there was no way the United States would be able to unite Afghanistan.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing an Army investigative report, that the White House and the State Department hindered efforts by US military leaders to prepare evacuation of embassy personnel and allies from Afghanistan for weeks before Kabul's fall, underestimating the swift advance of the Taliban.

Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, the top US commander on the ground during the operation, was quoted in the 2,000-page report as saying that the American military would have been "much better prepared to conduct a more orderly" evacuation "if policymakers had paid attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground."

The report also documented the until now unknown violence American personnel faced; for example, one exchange of gunfire during which two Taliban fighters were killed after allegedly threatening a group of US marines and Afghan civilians, and another incident in which US soldiers killed a member of an elite Afghan strike unit and wounded six others after they fired on the Americans.

Moreover, the document says that in July, Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan wanted to prepare supplies to host 5,000 evacuees at the Kabul airport, but he was not allowed to discuss the possibility of a full-scale evacuation with anyone other than British officials. American military leaders said that administration officials feared that if the United States raised alarm, it would prompt other governments to quickly leave Afghanistan and would accelerate the fall of the government in Kabul.

The report also revealed that on August 9, Biden's advisers convened to discuss a possible closure of the embassy, but unanimously agreed it was still "premature."

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the Kabul airport. As crowds amassed at the airport and the area was hit by terrorist attacks, the Taliban ordered that all foreign evacuations end. Later, evacuations resumed.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Army United Nations Exchange Washington White House United States July August Post All From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

5 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

5 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

5 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

5 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

5 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>