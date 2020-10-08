UrduPoint.com
Biden Rejects Trump Proposal to Push Back Next Debate to October 29 - Campaign

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden rejected President Donald Trump's proposal to delay the next debate until October 29 as a precaution following the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden rejected President Donald Trump's proposal to delay the next debate until October 29 as a precaution following the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

"Donald Trump doesn't make the debate schedule; the Debate Commission does," the statement said.

"We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which alrady is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That's his choice."

Earlier on Thursday, the Presidential Debate Commission said the next debate would be held on October 15 in a virtual format "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved." But Trump shortly afterward announced that he would not do a debate in a virtual format, saying this was "not acceptable."

