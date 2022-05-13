Biden Relays to Swedish, Finnish Leaders US Support for NATO Open Door Policy- White House

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 10:33 PM

US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with the leaders of Sweden and Finland and emphasized the United States' support for NATO's Open Door policy and for the right of each country to decide whether to join the military alliance, the White House said on Friday

US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with the leaders of Sweden and Finland and emphasized the United States' support for NATO's Open Door policy and for the right of each country to decide whether to join the military alliance, the White House said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022)

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland to discuss the close defense and security cooperation between our countries as well as our respective efforts aimed at strengthening Transatlantic security," the White House said in a press release. "President Biden underscored his support for NATO's Open Door policy and for the right of Finland and Sweden to decide their own future, foreign policy and security arrangements."

